World Diabetes Day: Be wary of low calorie diet, junk food and refined carbs!

Small lifestyle changes can help us to ward off diabetes and its ill-effects on the body.

Given that November 14 is observed globally as World Diabetes Day, it also gives us an opportunity to reflect seriously on making changes to address numerous health and lifestyle challenges that we face in our stress-filled, sedentary lives. Small lifestyle changes can help us to ward off diabetes and its ill-effects on the body.

How does diabetes affect your body?

A global paper published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology also highlights that women are most affected in terms of the vascular complications of diabetes. Simply put, this means that more deaths due to diabetes are prevalent in women than in men. So, why is there such a higher risk? This is being attributed to the increased risk of cardiovascular deaths in women as compared to men.

The food you eat is well within your control. More importantly, blood sugar levels tend to spike after a meal, which is why it makes sense for you to take charge of what you eat in a responsible manner.

Also Read | World Diabetes Day: First-year report of Impact India: 1000-day challenge unveiled

A quick reference to Dr Kamal Mahawar’s advice in his book, “Fight with Fat’ can also shed light on what to prioritise in your diet. He reminds us candidly that the end result of Indian cooking does not always deliver ‘nutrition’ due to the use of excess oil, spices, frying and so on.

Clearly, while low-calorie diets are known to work wonders in terms of tackling ‘diabesity’ – obesity and diabetes – scientists are still not sure whether there is a yo-yo weight loss effect in the long term.

Consider these essential lifestyle changes to fight diabetes:

1. Reduce your intake of carbohydrates.

2. Completely avoid refined carbs and sugars.

3. Avoid soft drinks, juices, chocolates, etc

4. Increase your protein intake, reduce carbs.

5. Be physically active with yoga, dance or sports.

6. Cut off junk food, pastries and oily snacks from the diet.

Notably, the doctor also cautions people from going overboard with low-calorie diets, which are proving to be highly successful but tend to ‘replicate some of the effects of bariatric surgery’ and ‘most individuals go into a rebound phenomenon at some stage and ending up gaining all of the lost weight and sometimes more.”