World Diabetes Day: Adopt the Magic of Pranayama for Diabetes

By Dr. Rajeev Rajesh

Over 77 million adults in India are living with diabetes. According to researchers, the number is expected to increase to 134 million by 2045. As per a 2021 review, people who reside in metropolitan areas and cities in India have an increased chance of developing diabetes than ever before. This can be attributed mostly to the lifestyle in cities that can increase a person’s body mass index (BMI). A higher BMI is a significant risk factor for diabetes.

While there is no cure for diabetes, however, ancient practices like pranayama can help in the prevention and management of diabetes. Studies have in fact revealed that pranayama breathing exercises can have a significant effect on lowering blood sugar levels.

How Pranayama can help with Diabetes?

Diabetes happens to be a chronic disease in which blood glucose levels reach high levels. Insufficiency of insulin and the inability of the body to use it properly causes diabetes. Pranayama helps diabetic people by working on some of the factors that support diabetes.

Affects Body Mass Index and Reduces Weight

Breathing exercises can be effective in the reduction of body mass index, weight and waist-hip ratio. Sixty days of pranayama and yoga has shown to effectively reduce weight and body mass index. Pranayama practices fill the lungs with fresh oxygen, which enhances oxidation and assists in burning fats, thereby controlling diabetes.

Reduces Blood Glucose Levels and Insulin Resistance

Slow breathing with around 6 breaths every minute triggers a parasympathetic nervous system response which enhances oxygenation by expanding the pathways in the lungs. This, in turn, decreases blood glucose levels and reverses insulin resistance.

Helps Control Oxidative Stress

Oxidative stress can lead to diabetes-induced inflammation, elevated blood sugar and insulin resistance. Practising pranayama on a daily basis can increase the level of vitamin C, antioxidants and superoxide dismutase. This produces a calming effect on the mind and is responsible for relieving stress.

Different Types of Pranayama for Diabetes

Bhastrika Pranayama

This breathing technique involves rapid inhalation and exhalation. Rapid breath movements can stimulate specific parts of the brain responsible for the governance of insulin activity.

How to do:

Sit in a relaxed way with the back straight.

Straighten and elevate the back by placing a folded blanket below the buttocks.

Make a fist with the hands, bend the elbows and bring the hands next to the shoulder level.

While inhaling raise the hands straight up and open the fist.

While exhaling bring the hand back to shoulder level and again close the fist.

Do it rapidly with a moderate breathing length of 20 breaths.

Kapalbhati Pranayama

This breathing exercise is ideal for diabetic patients who are suffering from obesity. This breathing exercise burns fat through its rapid breathing mechanism and stimulates the internal abdominal organs and glands to regulate blood sugar levels.

How to do:

Sit in a comfortable position.

Place the hands over the kneecaps.

Now take a deep breath and feel the belly filling up with it.

Place the right hand over the belly and with little force, exhale by pushing the abdominal wall in toward the spine producing a ‘hiss’ sound. Then inhale will come automatically.

Repeat step 4 and continue for 10 rounds.

Bhramari Pranayama

This pranayama technique helps calm the mind and relieves stress and anxiety. It’s helpful in maintaining BMI by producing thyroxine hormone.

How to do:

Start by sitting in Padmasana or Sukhasana.

Close the ears and eyes with your thumbs and forefingers.

Now, inhale through the nostrils and let the lungs expand fully.

Exhale with an ‘hmmm’ sound producing it through the throat.

Feel the vibrations of humming sound reach throughout the body.

Continue breathing in this manner for 20 rounds.

Practice it in the morning and evening.

Final Words

Diabetic patients are susceptible to plenty of life-threatening diseases like coronary heart disease, Diabetic neuropathy, angina pectoris, etc. Pranayama, the ancient Indian breathing practice has the answer to the call of every diabetic patient. Breathing in a controlled way can bring rewarding outcomes to those suffering from diabetes.

(The author is a Chief Yoga Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)