World Cancer Day: Latest advancements in the early cancer detection

By Shubhendra Singh Thakur,

Cancer is a devastating disease that affects millions of people each year. In honour of World Cancer Day, discussing some of the latest advancements in early cancer detection can protect many lives worldwide. There have been some amazing advances in this area in recent years, and the healthcare industry is hopeful that these technologies will help people across the globe.

Cancer is a complex disease of worldwide concern. Along with an improvement in outcomes, early and sensitive detection of cancer and cancer biomarkers can facilitate an understanding of cancer progression and aid in the development of effective treatment methods. Cancer biomarkers constitute one of the most rapidly advancing fields in clinical diagnostics. They can be used to screen asymptomatic individuals in the general population, to assist in an early and specific diagnosis.

There are several new advancements in early cancer detection that everyone must be aware of. For example, a recent study found that using a blood test to detect ovarian cancer could help doctors diagnose the disease up to four years earlier than traditional methods. Additionally, researchers have developed a new way to detect prostate cancer that is much more accurate than current methods. This new method uses a combination of ultrasound and MRI scans to produce a detailed map of the prostate, which can then be used to identify tumours. Today, many private organizations are offering educational materials on cancer prevention and early detection to spread awareness.

Globally, oral cancer is the sixth most common type of cancer with India contributing to almost one-third of the total burden and the second country having the highest number of oral cancer cases. Oral cancer is an important health issue in India as it is one of the most common types of cancer affecting a large population. Thus, there is a huge demand for oral cancer diagnostic techniques that are non-invasive, rapid, and easy to use. For oral cancer diagnosis, traces of oral lesions in the mouth or saliva samples are used for testing.

One way to improve our chances of detecting cancer at an early stage is to increase the number of people who get screened for the disease. In many cases, cancer can be caught and treated before it has a chance to spread and become more difficult to treat. With some upcoming prognostics and diagnostics tests that are biomarker and RNA based we can improve our chances of detecting cancer at an early stage. Making these innovative tests easily available and affordable to everyone is really a key for making mass screening possible.

Apart from the equipment based screening tests, basic tests can also be performed for early diagnosis, these include-performing regular self-exams to look for any changes in the body that could be indicative of cancer, getting routine check-ups with your doctor, can help to identify any abnormalities or signs of cancer, participating in screening tests such as mammograms and colonoscopies, which can detect cancers before they cause any symptoms, being aware of the risk factors associated with different types of cancer so that one can be more vigilant about looking for potential warning signs.

There are many lifestyle changes that can be made to reduce the risk of developing cancer. Some of these changes are eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, avoiding tobacco products and excessive alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy weight, screening for cancer when recommended by a healthcare professional. Lifestyle changes and keeping up to date on the latest advancements in cancer detection technology can help in the prevention and early diagnosis of incurable cancer.

(The author is CEO & Co-founder, Erlysign. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)