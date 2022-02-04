World Cancer Day: Ayurveda for Cancer

The challenges of Non-communicable diseases are still open and large. Cancer, according to the World Health Organization, is one of the most deadly challenges spreading drastically in the 21st century and has now officially become the most dangerous killer in the world.

By Dr. Vasudev Vaidya (PhD) & Dr. Sunitha M.P., (MD Ayurveda)

Background

The present focus of health care providers and administration at the global level is on managing the epidemic of the present day. The challenges of epidemic disease on one side is slowly weakening. The challenges of Non-communicable diseases are still open and large. Cancer, according to the World Health Organization, is one of the most deadly challenges spreading drastically in the 21st century and has now officially become the most dangerous killer in the world. Cancer is the result of the adversary of modernization and an advanced pattern of irregular and stressed life dominated by Western medicine. Scientists are making their best efforts to fight this disease; however, the best is not yet found.

Ayurveda, the oldest Indian medicine system which is still in practice, is known from very early times for preventing or suppressing various tumors using these natural drugs. And nowadays the scientific community has shifted the focus of research on complementary and alternative medicine for the management of cancer. In Ayurvedic concept, according to ‘Charaka’ and ‘Sushruta Samhitas’ cancer is described as inflammatory or non-inflammatory swelling and mentioned either as ‘Granthi’ (minor neoplasm) or ‘Arbuda’ (major neoplasm). The nervous system (Vata or air), the venous system (Pitta or fire) and the arterial system (Kapha or water) are three basics of Ayurveda and very important for normal body function. In malignant tumors all three systems get out of control (Tridoshas) and lose mutual coordination that causes tissue damage, resulting in critical conditions. Tridoshas cause excessive metabolic crisis resulting in proliferation.

Cancer in Ayurveda

The word ‘cancer’ may be new to the 5,000-year-old Indian system of medicine, Ayurveda, which relies on natural substances for healing. But ancient Ayurvedic classics are aware of the clinical features, resembling cancer, with the names such as Apachi, Gulma, Granthi, and Arbuda. Following are names of some of the conditions mentioned in Ayurvedic classics that have relevance to cancer manifestations in modern medicine. In Ayurvedic concept, according to ‘Charaka’ and ‘Sushruta Samhitas’ cancer is described as inflammatory or non-inflammatory swelling and mentioned either as ‘Granthi’ (minor neoplasm) or ‘Arbuda‘ (major neoplasm). The modern cancer therapy which is known to be burdened by drug-induced toxic side effects hoping for a perfect cure of disease form the complementary and alternative medicine system. The main objective of Ayurvedic therapy is to find the ultimate cause of an illness while the therapeutic approach of Ayurveda is divided into four categories as Prakritisthapani chikitsa (health maintenance), Rasayana chikitsa, (restoration of normal function), Roganashani chikitsa (disease cure) and Naishthiki chikitsa (spiritual approach. Herbs help total healing, reduces the side effects and cancer-associated complications.

Potential Herbs for Cancer

Amorphophallus Campanulatus, Oroxylum indicum, Basella rubra, Flacourtia ramontchi, Moringa oleifera, Ficus bengalensis, Curcuma domestica, Allium sativum, Calotropis gigantea, Datura metel, Hygrophila spinosa, Juniperus indica, Moringa oleifera, Nigella sativa, Picrorrhiza kurroa, Rubia cordifolia, Andrographis paniculata, Annona atemoya, Phyllanthus niruri, Piper longum, Podophyllum hexandrum, Tinospora cordifolia, Semecarpus anacardium, Vitis vinifera, Baliospermum montanum, Madhuca indica, Pandanus odoratissimum, Pterospermum acerifolium, Raphanus sativus, Barleria prionitis, Prosopis cineraria, Catharanthus Roseus, etc. are various plants having scientific evidence of anticancer property. Nowadays, many herbs are under clinical studies and being investigated phytochemically to understand their anticancer potential.

Conclusion

Cancer is also a disease with multi dimension pathogenesis with Psychosomatic origin which very much requires a Multidimensional approach. Ayurveda the science of life not only gives importance to cure but also for prevention, It advises holistic approach through the concept of Rasayana (Rejuvinative therapy), Sadvrutta (Code of conduct), Satvavajaya (Psychotherapy).

Ayurveda as a science needs much Scientific validation in this direction to establish other dimensions as an effective curative module.



(The authors Dr. Vasudev Vaidya (PhD) & Dr. Sunitha M.P., (MD Ayurveda) is Deputy Medical Superintendent and Dr. Sunitha M.P., (MD Ayurveda) Department of Dravyaguna Vijnana at Sushrutha Ayurvedic Medical College & Hospital. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)

