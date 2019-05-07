World Asthma Day theme 2019: Here are the early symptoms to watch out for!

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2019 12:15:27 PM

World Asthma Day, celebrated on the first Tuesday in May every year, aims to increase awareness about asthma that affects around 235 million people worldwide.

Asthma, World Asthma Day, Lung disease, Stop asthma, Asthma signs and symptoms, Asthma causes, Asthma triggers, Global Initiative for Asthma World Asthma Day 2019: STOP for Asthma- how to spot the symptoms and improve asthma control

May 7 is observed as World Asthma Day. This day is meant to raise awareness about asthma and is supported by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), World Asthma Foundation and National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLB). Asthma is a long-term inflammatory disease of airways of lungs. Common symptoms of asthma include coughing, chest tightness, wheezing, and shortness of breath. World Asthma Day is usually observed on the first Tuesday of May. Well, this year the theme of World Asthma Day is STOP for Asthma.

Theme and significance
STOP for asthma is the theme for World Asthma Day this year. STOP means Symptom evaluation, Test response, Observe and assess, Proceed to adjust treatment. The first World Asthma Day was celebrated in 1998 with more than 35 participating countries. The first World Asthma Meeting was held in Barcelona, Spain.

Health Ministry
According to the Ministry of Health, around 235 million people suffer from asthma worldwide. While there is no cure for asthma, it can be dealt with effectively in case it is diagnosed in time. Timely diagnosis of asthma can enable asthma patients to effectively manage their condition and improve the quality of life. Asthma can be fatal in case you do not take appropriate drugs or comply with treatment.

READ: One in five children suffer from anxiety and depression, AI can detect this early

A healthy lifestyle, avoiding drugs, no smoking, and asthma triggers are the best ways to treat asthma and keep its symptoms under control.

Asthma triggers can differ from person to person. Symptoms usually trigger on exposure to cold air, physical activity (also known as exercise-induced asthma), smoke, pet dander, dust mites, respiratory infections such as common cold, particles of cockroach waste, strong emotions and stress and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) to name a few.

On this World Asthma Day, let’s make an attempt to raise awareness about asthma and how to control this disease. Health practitioners should be made aware of the importance of a correct diagnosis of asthma and disease control. Asthma patients need to be made aware of the importance of avoiding asthma trigger and taking appropriate lifestyle measures to keep their condition under control.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. World Asthma Day theme 2019: Here are the early symptoms to watch out for!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition