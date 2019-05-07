World Asthma Day theme 2019: Here are the early symptoms to watch out for!

May 7 is observed as World Asthma Day. This day is meant to raise awareness about asthma and is supported by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), World Asthma Foundation and National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLB). Asthma is a long-term inflammatory disease of airways of lungs. Common symptoms of asthma include coughing, chest tightness, wheezing, and shortness of breath. World Asthma Day is usually observed on the first Tuesday of May. Well, this year the theme of World Asthma Day is STOP for Asthma. Theme and significance STOP for asthma is the theme for World Asthma Day this year. STOP means Symptom evaluation, Test response, Observe and assess, Proceed to adjust treatment. The first World Asthma Day was celebrated in 1998 with more than 35 participating countries. The first World Asthma Meeting was held in Barcelona, Spain. Health Ministry According to the Ministry of Health, around 235 million people suffer from asthma worldwide. While there is no cure for asthma, it can be dealt with effectively in case it is diagnosed in time. Timely diagnosis of asthma can enable asthma patients to effectively manage their condition and improve the quality of life. Asthma can be fatal in case you do not take appropriate drugs or comply with treatment. READ:\u00a0One in five children suffer from anxiety and depression, AI can detect this early A healthy lifestyle, avoiding drugs, no smoking, and asthma triggers are the best ways to treat asthma and keep its symptoms under control. Asthma triggers can differ from person to person. Symptoms usually trigger on exposure to cold air, physical activity (also known as exercise-induced asthma), smoke, pet dander, dust mites, respiratory infections such as common cold, particles of cockroach waste, strong emotions and stress and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) to name a few. On this World Asthma Day, let's make an attempt to raise awareness about asthma and how to control this disease. Health practitioners should be made aware of the importance of a correct diagnosis of asthma and disease control. Asthma patients need to be made aware of the importance of avoiding asthma trigger and taking appropriate lifestyle measures to keep their condition under control.