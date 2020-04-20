Working from home? Here’s how you can ensure a healthy, nutritious lifestyle during lockdown

Makhija said that it is important that no meal is skipped. (Representational image)

Coronavirus lockdown: With India under a lockdown, most of the people are working from home. During this time, keeping nutrition in check is one of the biggest challenges, a PTI report quoted a nutritionist as saying. In order to ensure that people maintain a healthy lifestyle even when they are confined within their homes, nutritionist Pooja Makhija listed out several important things that one should keep in mind, PTI reported.

COVID-19 lockdown: How to remain healthy during lockdown

Here are some aspects to keep in mind for a healthier lifestyle:

Being hydrated: It is essential that one drinks as many as eight to 12 glasses of water everyday, PTI quoted Makhija as saying. She said that apart from keeping the person hydrated, water also acts as a barrier against any unnecessary snacking because people often confuse thirst with hunger. She was further quoted as saying that if a person is dehydrated, it could lead to fatigue and hence, affect the productivity. To ensure that the requisite amount of water is being consumed, people can set hourly reminders to drink water, or set a target of say, finishing a jug of water in a day, she was quoted as saying. Check on caffeine consumption: Makhija also said that people need to be mindful of the amount of caffeine intake as well as the time when they consume caffeine, as it can affect the sleep cycle. If someone has caffeine too late in the day, they won’t be able to sleep, she said. Moreover, it can lead to digestive issues like acidity and gas, anxiety and headaches, she was quoted as saying. She suggested that a person should try to limit themselves to two cups of coffee, without excess creamers and sugar. Plan meal times: Makhija said that it is important that no meal is skipped. She further asserted that breakfast continues to be the most important meal of the day, and a healthy breakfast must be ensured. She suggested that the time saved from commute should be repurposed to ensure that healthy and sufficient breakfast is prepared, and that it includes important elements like oats, fruits, protein and fibre-rich foods. All other meals, including lunch, evening snack and dinner should also be scheduled, she was quoted as saying. Avoid junk food: Makhija also said that trigger foods like junk and chocolates should be avoided, as they tempt a person to over-indulge. Instead, fruits, dry fruits, vegetables, healthy fats and foods rich in fibre should be consumed. Not eating at work desk: She also said that people can be tempted to keep working while eating lunch when working from home, and told people to not do that. She said this practice can lead to distraction and therefore, over-eating and less satisfaction from the meal. She said that people should instead enjoy their meal properly for a balanced meal, which is properly chewed, PTI reported.

With these simple steps, one can ensure that they remain healthy and maintain a healthy lifestyle even while working from home.