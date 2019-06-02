Work out has now become more evolved and enjoyable

More often than not, fitness enthusiasts are skeptical of ordering a shoe online. Why? Because they are worried that they will end up receiving the wrong size which will not fit them properly. According to Nike — the world’s largest sneaker company—60% people wear the wrong-sized shoe.

The company is now launching Nike Fit as a solution for customers who complain about being unsure of the sizes of shoes they bought online. To make the solution more user friendly, Nike has ensured that customers should be able to access Nike Fit in two ways—in stores and within the comfort of their homes.