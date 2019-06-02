Work out has now become more evolved and enjoyable

According to Nike, 60% people wear the wrong-sized shoe. The company is now launching Nike Fit as a solution. Customers would be able to access Nike Fit both in stores and within the comfort of their homes

More often than not, fitness enthusiasts are skeptical of ordering a shoe online. Why? Because they are worried that they will end up receiving the wrong size which will not fit them properly. According to Nike — the world’s largest sneaker company—60% people wear the wrong-sized shoe.

The company is now launching Nike Fit as a solution for customers who complain about being unsure of the sizes of shoes they bought online. To make the solution more user friendly, Nike has ensured that customers should be able to access Nike Fit in two ways—in stores and within the comfort of their homes.

Nike Fit app, nike fitness app Nike Fit app measures 13 points and observes the shape of each foot. With that data, it understands how each foot will fit in any of Nike’s shoes

In stores, customers can take off their shoes and stand on a mat, ensuring that their heels are alligned to the back. A store associate would then come to the customers’ aid and take a picture of their feet, ensuring that the size is perfect.

At home, it’s a bit more work. For the app to work in a customer’s home and make use of augmented reality, one would need to understand her room. When it’s time, the app would tell the customer to move the phone camera to adjust itself. The app would then make one drag a blue line to the spot on the screen where the wall and floor collide so it can understand the difference between the two.

Also, for the app to function, one would need to ensure that the feet is in contrast to the floor which means one can’t be wearing white socks on a white carpet. One is supposed to stand against a wall with heels pressed up to it. The phone is then positioned over the feet to ensure that the two circles that appear on screen are aligned and phone and are parallel to the ground. One click and it’s over.

The app measures 13 points and observes the shape of each foot separately. With that data, the app understands how each foot will fit in any of Nike’s shoes. According to industry experts, this particular technology of Nike would create a good amount of convenience which in turn will lead to more people being serious about working out.

For any athlete, besides the right shoe, right clothing is essential for winning too. Three-time NBA champion and Under Armour global athlete, Stephen Curry said in a press note, “The mindset I have when I’m training is to constantly beat myself. It’s what drives me every single day. To me, I’m never ‘best.’ There is always room for improvement. Anything I can find to make myself better and maximise my execution—from recovery, to nutrition, to performance—I’m going to find a way to get better, every day.”

USA’s Under Armour Inc, one of the leading inventors, marketers and distributors of branded performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories understands this and so the company has introduced its performance clothing line, UA Rush, globally, last month. The scientifically tested and athlete proven range aims to improve strength and endurance for the focused performer. UA Rush uses the idea of responsive fabric and provides performance aid during a workout, rather than only focusing on helping to recover the body afterwards.

The company globally partnered with Celliant to create a mineral-infused fabric, designed to give athletes the extra edge by recycling body’s energy during moments of performance. UA RUSH is intended to provide the same benefits to the body as an infrared sauna. The UA RUSH collection includes men’s and women’s fitted tees, long-sleeved shirts, leggings and sports bras and starts at `3,000.

