Wockhardt inks deal to produce Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India

Wockhardt will manufacture and supply to Enso up to 620 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and the Sputnik Light vaccine, Wockhardt said.

Pharmaceutical major Wockhardt will be producing Sputnik V vaccines in India. The company said on Friday it has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce Sputnik V and Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

The agreement was signed between Wockhardt and Enso Healthcare, part of the Enso Group, which is RDIF’s coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India.

RDIF has also tied up with Serum Institute of India (SII) to produce 300 million doses of Sputnik V in India. RDIF also has agreements with other Indian manufactures and for producing 850 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccines a year in the country.

Enso Healthcare is a company incorporated in Dubai (UAE) and has a tie-up with Human Vaccine LLC (HV), a wholly owned subsidiary of the management company of RDIF for the manufacture and supply of the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines. The technology transfer would happen from HV. Wockhardt will be the contract manufacturer of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines for the international markets.

The manufacturing agreement will be till June 30, 2022, and could be further extended till June 2023 for manufacturing up to 620 million doses of Sputnik V and Light. Wockhardt will manufacture 70-120 million doses till the end of June 2022, and a further 500 million injection doses between July 2022 and June 2023, depending on certain conditions.

Sputnik offers protection against new variants of the novel coronavirus, which is now known as Covid-19. Sputnik V has produced protective neutralising antibodies against new variants, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Moscow endemic variants. The Russian ministry of health has also published data on Sputnik V’s efficacy against the Delta variant. The vaccine is 83.1% effective and shows 6x reduction of infection risk. Sputnik V is also 94.4% effective against hospitalisations with 18x reduction in hospitalisation risk.