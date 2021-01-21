With CoWIN app down with glitches, workers in this war room became vaccination drive’s unsung heroes

The situation first occurred in Mumbai on Friday night, a day before the vaccination drive was supposed to be launched. (Representational image)

Coronavirus vaccination drive: Since the launch of the vaccination drive, the CoWIN app has been developing some glitches. The app has been developed by the Centre to ensure smooth functioning of the vaccination campaign. The situation first occurred in Mumbai on Friday night, a day before the vaccination drive was supposed to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi nationwide. With no other solution in sight, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation activated its two dozen war rooms located across numerous administrative wards and pushed into service as many as 75 employees to reach out to 4,000 health workers who were supposed to be vaccinated the next day, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Amidst this entire chaos, ward officer Kiran Dighavkar-headed G-north ward received the manual list of vaccine recipients at midnight. The ward covers some areas of the central suburbs and had received names of 133 beneficiaries, the report cited immunization programme’s assistant medical officer Dr Nazish Shaikh as saying. Meanwhile, the drive was scheduled to begin in a few hours, and the time was too late to make calls to the recipients in this regard.

At this time, the ward room’s war office only had about five people, and they drafted a message and sent it to all the recipients in a matter of hours. They also decided that they would begin making calls at 6 am.

Due to a shortage of people, the war room called ward boys, nurses as well as doctors from the ward’s Covid Care Centre for assistance, and every person called 10 recipients to inform them about the first day of the drive, while also explaining the process. Because getting the vaccination shot is voluntary, the workers made notes of beneficiaries who agreed to come for the session, those who requested a later date and those who were not available.

This list was then sent to every vaccination centre, which verified the recipients’ identities and administered the shot.

Now, since the CoWIN app is still facing technical glitches, these war rooms are still providing backend support to the vaccination drive being carried out in Mumbai.