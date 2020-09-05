With 6,692 people testing positive for COVID, UP registers largest single-day spike

The previous single-day highest spike in COVID cases, registered on August 30, was 6,233.

With 6,692 people testing positive for COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported the highest single-day surge in the number of fresh cases with state capital Lucknow topping the chart with 1,006 cases.

With 81 fresh COVID-19 deaths, so far 3,843 patients have succumbed to the viral disease in the state.

The previous single-day highest spike in COVID cases, registered on August 30, was 6,233.

According to the UP government’s Saturday health bulletin, the bulk of 81 18 deaths was reported from Lucknow, followed by seven deaths from Kanpur. Gorakhpur and Hardoi reported 5 deaths each. Varanasi reported 4 deaths and Ghaziabad three.

Deaths in single figures were reported from each of the 75 districts of the state, barring a few.

Allahabad reported 413 fresh COVID-19 cases followed by 362 from Kanpur. Cases were also reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar (213), Gorakhpur (206), Saharanpur (198), Varanasi (190), Shahjahanpur (184), Ghaziabad (167), Meerut (156), Pratapgarh (148), Bareilly (133), Rampur (132), Moradabad (128), Ayodhya (124), Barabanki (120), Aligarh (116), Jhansi (104).

So far, as many as 1,95,959 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the viral disease.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 59,963, the bulletin said.

The count of total COVID-19 cases in the state is 2,59,765.