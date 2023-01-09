Winter tips for pregnant women

Dr Deepthi Raghuram

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful phases in a woman’s life. However, it does take a toll on your physical and mental health. Winter is fraught with various diseases and it is common to come down with flu or runny nose. You become more susceptible to infections, cough, common cold, dry skin etc. Additionally, the chill in the air can cause pain and aches. The restrictions in the intake of medicine make it all the more important to be proactive in taking care of your health and boosting immunity.

Here are a few tips to combat winter and prevent complications:

1) Drink lots of fluids: It is very common to forget about hydration due to the chill weather. But your body needs extra water due to the dryness and lack of moisture in the environment. It is recommended to take a minimum of 1.5 to 2 litres of water every day. You can supplement water with fresh juices, coconut water, lemon drink, soup and lassi. However, it is preferable to cut down on coffee or tea to limit caffeine intake and avoid artificial sweeteners. Initially, set reminders at frequent intervals until it becomes routine.

2) Follow a healthy diet: Balanced diet with adequate proportions of fresh fruits and vegetables is paramount to maintaining immunity. Amla or Indian gooseberry is rich in vitamin C, micronutrients, and antioxidants. It is known for its immunity-boosting properties. Spinach, fenugreek, curd, garlic and milk are musts in everyday meals.

3) Enjoy indoor workouts: It is not easy to step outside when it is cold. Indoor exercises like yoga, aerobics, and walking on a treadmill can keep you fit, moving and safe. Moving every day helps in maintaining flexibility, balance and aids in normal delivery. Skipping this routine is not recommended. Always consult with your gynaecologist before starting a fitness routine.

4) Protect yourself from germs: Maintaining hygiene, regular hand washing with soap and avoiding crowded gatherings are general measures to protect from germs. Flu/influenza is known to cause severe illness in pregnant women and getting infected is common in winter. Hence, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (AICP) recommend all pregnant women take the flu shot in any trimester. Live attenuated vaccine (LAIV) or nasal spray is not recommended during pregnancy. Consult your gynaecologist before taking the shot.

5) Take care for your skin: Alteration in skin texture is common during pregnancy due to hormonal changes. Your skin can become dry and itchy during winter and requires additional care. Use lukewarm water for the bath and avoid hot showers, as raising the core body temperature beyond 35 degrees could be detrimental to your baby. Generously apply moisturisers like coconut oil after a bath, as open pores would favour absorption, leaving the skin soft and supple.

6) Maintain warmth: Exposure to cold weather can cause poor circulation, pain, itching and blisters on hands and feet. Wear a protective jacket and socks to maintain the core body temperature. Soaking the feet in warm water will provide symptomatic relief.

(The author is a Consultant – Fetal Medicine (Dept of Perinatalogy) Kauvery Hospital (Electronic City) Bengaluru. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)