  • MORE MARKET STATS

Will urge PM Modi to give message to people to follow COVID safety norms during Durga Puja: West Bengal BJP

By: |
October 10, 2020 5:35 PM

Earlier on Friday, Ghosh had urged the people of the state to observe Durga Puja but shun the festivities this year.

Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengal, but we have to be careful due to the pandemic situationDurga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengal, but we have to be careful due to the pandemic situation

The BJP’s West Bengal unit on Saturday said that it would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a message asking the people of the state to follow COVID-19 safety protocols during Durga Puja festival this year. The matter was discussed recently by the partys state leadership, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

“We would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji to give a message to people before Durga Puja regarding COVID-19 safety precautions. Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengal, but we have to be careful due to the pandemic situation,” he told reporters. Earlier on Friday, Ghosh had urged the people of the state to observe Durga Puja but shun the festivities this year.

Related News

“There was not much celebration in Holi and Ramnavami this year. Let the celebrations be muted during COVID-19 time. We are scared of the safety of people as the chief minister said Durga Puja festivities would take place this year as well,” he had said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the puja committees to prepare open-air marquees in view of the contagion and ensure that pandal hoppers wear masks. West Bengal on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,573 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,87,603, while the death toll rose to 5,501 with 62 more deaths, according to the health department.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Will urge PM Modi to give message to people to follow COVID safety norms during Durga Puja West Bengal BJP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 in India: Active cases remain below 9 lakh for two days as recovery rate nears 86%; Details
2Regeneron’s antibody cocktail may offer protection against COVID-19: Study
3Lesson not learned: Europe unprepared as 2nd virus wave hits