Will Coronavirus die in hot weather, sunlight? US research, Trump make new claim

Will Coronavirus die in warm and humid environment? Citing a research, the US President Donald Trump has said Coronavirus “does less well” in warm and humid environments. Since the first claims about the survival of novel Coronavirus, there have been many debates as there was been no concrete evidence that could suggest that COVID-19 has low transmission rate in warmer climates. In his latest announcement, however, Trump has said that Coronavirus indeed has less survival chance in a place with hot and humid temperature when compared to those with cold climate, ANI reported. Trump made this statement citing a report by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the United States.

According to the report, DHS has done a study on the Coronavirus and how it reacts to different surfaces, climates and temperatures. The findings of the DHS reveal that the deadly virus is expected to be more agile in areas with colder temperatures. Trump said his earlier statement on the relationship between Coronavirus and the temperature was not taken well and with the recent DHS study, it is likely to be the case.

The US President’s statement was backed by Bill Bryan- the head of science and technology directorate at DHS. Bryan said that COVID-19 when exposed to direct sunlight and heat, dies at the quickest rate whereas Isopropyl alcohol is likely to kill the virus in 30 seconds. He added that sunlight not only helps kill the virus on the surface but in air as well. Similarly, humidity is also less favourable for the virus. All said, the report said that the DHS study is still in its initial stages.

However, it is to note that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that an individual can catch Coronavirus regardless of hot or sunny weather. In one of its Mythbusters, WHO said that countries that have significantly hot weather have been reporting cases of the deadly Coronavirus. It also advised that no matter what, people should make sure to take preventive measures. Meanwhile, the United States has reported the highest number of confirmed positive cases (more than 8 lakh) whereas more than 40,000 people have died because of it.