Wife of Canada PM Trudeau tested positive for Coronavirus

Published: March 13, 2020 8:05:24 AM

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for Coronavirus, the Prime Minister’s office said. However, PM Trudeau himself is not showing any symptoms of Coronavirus but will stay in isolation period for 14 days, the PM’s office said.

