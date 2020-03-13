Wife of Canada PM Trudeau tested positive for Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for Coronavirus, the Prime Minister's office said.
Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for Coronavirus, the Prime Minister’s office said. However, PM Trudeau himself is not showing any symptoms of Coronavirus but will stay in isolation period for 14 days, the PM’s office said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.