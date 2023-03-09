Why Women are more at risk for developing Alzheimer’s or dementia?

By Dr. Vinay Goyal

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia and is characterised by memory loss and a decline in cognitive function. It is a progressive condition which has no cure but can be temporarily managed with medication. Dementia is a broader term used to describe conditions which occur when the brain begins to malfunction. Memory loss, the ability to make rational decisions, limited social skills are all indicative of dementia. Unfortunately, the occurrence of dementia, in particular Alzheimer’s, tends to be more among women. This is corroborated by the World Health Organisation, which states that women account for 65% of the total deaths due to dementia, and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) due to dementia are roughly 60% higher in women than in men. Therefore, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, it is important to understand why women are disproportionately impacted by dementia and what can be done to manage it.

Several factors may contribute to this gender disparity:

1. Hormonal changes: Women experience several hormonal changes throughout their lifetime, including puberty, pregnancy, and menopause. These changes can have an impact on the brain and may increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia. Menopause, in particular, can lead to a significant hormonal shift that decreases estrogenic levels and impacts memory and cognitive function. Early menopause may increase the risk of cognitive decline and dementia, while women who have periods at a younger age have at least one child, and who go through menopause later may have a lower risk.

2. Longer lifespan: Age is the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease and women tend to outlive men, which adds to the greater chance of developing the disease. This is partly because of the way that the brain changes with age. As we get older, the brain’s ability to function declines and this can lead to problems with memory, thinking, and behaviour.

3. Genetics: There may be a genetic component to the higher risk of dementia in women. Women are more likely to have a family history of Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, which can increase their risk of developing the condition. However, lifestyle factors and environmental factors may also contribute to the increased risk.

4. Lifestyle factors: Women may be more likely to have certain lifestyle factors that increase their risk of Alzheimer’s or dementia. For example, women are more likely to suffer from depression, which can be a risk factor for cognitive decline. Additionally, women may be more likely to have lower levels of physical activity, which can impact brain health.

5. Stroke: Women have a higher lifetime risk of stroke than men due to factors such as pregnancy and menopause. Strokes can cause damage to the brain and increase the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Women who have experienced a stroke should be monitored closely for signs of dementia and receive appropriate treatment and support.

Furthermore, women are often subjected to socio-economic disadvantages, including lack of education, low income, and limited access to healthcare, which hampers their ability to access treatment for dementia when needed – causing it to become progressively worse. While there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, there are steps that women can take to reduce their risk, such as staying physically and mentally active, managing any chronic health condition, eating healthy, getting enough sleep, managing stress, staying socially engaged, and seeking treatment for depression and other mental health issues. Additionally, more research is underway to better understand the unique risk factors for women and to develop new treatments and interventions that can help prevent or delay the onset of a serious condition like Alzheimer’s or dementia.

(The author is a Neurology, Institute of Neurosciences, Medanta, Gurugram. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)