‘Why was Gabbar punished?’ UP Police starts meme fest on Twitter with Covid twist to raise awareness

UP Police latest tweet on Covid-19 awareness takes Sholay reference. (Source: Twitter/UP Police)

Government agencies are upping their social media game to stay relevant during the digital age. Even law enforcement organisations need innovative ways to present their important message to the youth. Following Mumbai police’s footsteps, known for its witty, comic and slapstick, now the Uttar Pradesh Police has come up with tweets taking reference from blockbuster Bollywood movies and winning hearts.

The UP Police’ official account recently shared a clip from the popular 80s Bollywood movie ‘Sholay’ and asked their followers why ‘Gabbar’— a villainous character was punished in the movie. Although Gabbar was punished for his notorious deeds, criminal activities, the video shows him spitting and then being chased on a horse by ‘Thakur’, a retired police officer played by Sanjeev Kumar.

To make its point clear, the video ends with a cautionary slide pointing that spitting in public places is a punishable offence and can also increase the risk of spreading Covid-19 infection.

The video has received much attention among netizens. The video was shared more than 5,000 times, liked 24.4K times. Most have praised the UP Police or creatively conveying an important message with even funnier memes.

Check reactions to UP Police’s tweet:

Kanpur guys b like pic.twitter.com/9hbCZJVElT — Ravish (@1982ravish) January 20, 2021

Uttar Pradesh, the state with the largest population, has so far reported close to 6 lakh cases including over 8.500 deaths.

Last year in May, Mumbai Police entertained its followers with innovative tweets like an image of the board game with all the tokens housed in their respective ‘homes’. “At times, it’s better to not try your luck. Staying at home is your best bet against Coronavirus. #GameOfLife,” the tweet read.

At times, it’s better to not try your luck. Staying at home is your best bet against Coronavirus. #GameOfLife #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/v7KEmyjQic — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2020

Another had Ranveer Singh starer ‘Gully Boy’ featuring Alia Bhatt which read “That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown”.