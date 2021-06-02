  • MORE MARKET STATS

Why start vaccination centres with pomp if 2nd jab of COVAXIN not available, HC asks Delhi govt

By: |
June 02, 2021 2:35 PM

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on whether it can provide the second dose of COVAXIN to those who got the first jab, before expiry of the incubation period of six weeks between the two doses.

covid 19 vaccinesThe court also issued notice to the Centre on two pleas to make the second dose of both vaccines - COVAXIN and COVISHIELD -- available in the national capital. (Photo source: IE)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said if the Delhi government could not ensure that people will get both the doses of COVAXIN within the stipulated time, then it should not have started so many vaccination centres with “much pomp and splendour”.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on whether it can provide the second dose of COVAXIN to those who got the first jab, before expiry of the incubation period of six weeks between the two doses.

Related News

The court also issued notice to the Centre on two pleas to make the second dose of both vaccines – COVAXIN and COVISHIELD — available in the national capital.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Why start vaccination centres with pomp if 2nd jab of COVAXIN not available HC asks Delhi govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus: As call for further probe into origin of COVID-19 rises, a look at the theory of Wuhan lab leak
2Technology-led innovations will be the mainstay of future healthcare in India: Mandeep Singh Kumar, VP&GM, Intuitive India 
3Norms for clearing foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines eased by DCGI