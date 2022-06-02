Why it’s important not to ignore symptoms like irritability, fatigue and inflammation

We all have heard of the team vitamin D deficiency but did you know that there is something called as low levels B12 which is becoming common in all age groups people, especially teenagers. Note that insufficient levels of vitamin B12 can cause various complications like low-grade inflammation, anaemia, tiredness, fatigue, difficulty in walking, cognitive health problems along with tingling sensation on feet, hands or less, as well as numbness.

So, it is important to monitor vitamin B 12 levels at regular levels to check if your vitamin B 12 levels are in the recommended range of 118 to 701 picomoles per litre (pmol/L) or 160 to 950 picograms per millilitre (pg/mL).

According to Dr Sanjal Nagarkar, general physician, Apollo Spectra Pune, deficiency of B12 happens to be one of the most neglected problems, wherein one can become low in vitamin B12 when the body does not store or absorb enough vitamins or one doesn’t get enough of it, like vitamin B 12 is essential for red blood cells along with the nerve function.

What are the signs or symptoms of low vitamin B12?

When the body is low on vitamin B12, sensations like tingling in the hand, legs or feet happen, along with numbness and inability to walk. Other symptoms include inflammation in the body and tongue,

fatigue, cognitive health problems, poor appetite, irritability, depression, low muscle tone, diarrhoea, vomiting, seizures, hyperpigmentation, poor motor development delayed growth as well as tiredness.

What causes vitamin B 12 deficiency and how can it be diagnosed?

Vitamin B 12 deficiency increases due to fast food intake and diet fads. Make sure you consult a doctor wherein he or she would take a test to check your B12 levels and suggest you B12 intake in the form of injections or supplements.

What are good sources of vitamin B12?

For your vitamin B12 things like almonds, dairy products, eggs, chicken, salmon, tofu, mackerel, tuna and mushrooms are required but note that high levels of B12 could be harmful as well, so make sure you follow your doctors instructions properly.