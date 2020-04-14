Why Haryana resumed alcohol production at full capacity during lockdown: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala explains

The decision was announced by Deputy Chief Minister of the state Dushyant Chautala.

Haryana has added the Alcohol industry on the list of the most essential industries that have been allowed to function at full capacity amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The decision was announced by Deputy Chief Minister of the state Dushyant Chautala, ANI reported. The decision came after the demand for alcohol-based sanitisers increased many fold in the last couple of months after the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Our 70 lakh proof litre stock of our state has deplenished after several states demanded the alcohol stock for the production of hand sanitisers, Chautala told ANI. He said that more than 2 lakh proof litre stock is being transferred to various states for the production of sanitisers everyday.

Chautala further said that a demand had been made by the health and the spirit industry for more alcohol after which the government decided to resume the production at full capacity. However, two days ago Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had taken a potshot at the Manohar Lal Khattar government. Surjewala had alleged that the government instead of worrying about the welfare of the state, was more concerned to resume liquor distilleries in the state.

The Khattar-Chautala govt is in a hurry to get the liquor factories running instead of aiming at the welfare of 2.5 crore people of the state, Surjewala had alleged on Sunday.

The issue of the alcohol industry is fraught with many contradictions and has generated lots of controversies during the lockdown. Starved of funds due to the unprecedented health emergency, states are facing difficulties in shoring up the revenues as excise is one of the chief sources of revenue for many states. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s order of providing liquor to patients suffering from addiction during the lockdown had also drawn flak from the top medical health body ICMR. The decision was announced by Vijayan after one man in the state committed suicide due to the non-availability of alcohol.