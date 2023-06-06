Why eating grapes can be both good and bad

Humans have cultivated grapes for thousands of years. Grapes are just nutritious fruits, they are also cultivated for making wine. Grapes come in various colors, including green, red, black, yellow, and pink. Some grapes have seeds and some are seedless.

Due to their high nutrient and anti-oxidant properties, grapes offer numerous health benefits. One cup of grapes provides nutrients like Fiber, Copper, Vitamin K, Thiamine (vitamin B1), Riboflavin (vitamin B2), Vitamin B6, Potassium, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E.

What are the benefits of eating grapes?

As grapes contain potassium, it can help in lowering blood pressure.

Studies suggest that grapes can protect against high cholesterol levels by decreasing cholesterol absorption.

Grapes are rich in several powerful antioxidants. According to experts, the highest concentration of antioxidants is found in the skin and seeds of grapes.

Antioxidants in grapes may protect against certain types of cancer.

Eating grapes in moderation can also help in protecting against diabetes and it can also help in lowering blood sugar levels.

Grapes can also reduce the risk of constipation.

What are the side-effects of grapes?

Eating large quantities of grapes might cause diarrhea.

Some people have allergic reactions to grapes and grape products.

Some other side effects might include cough, dry mouth, and headache.

People who use beta blockers should consume grapes that are high in potassium in moderation.

Because grapes contain vitamin K, they may affect the way that blood thinners, such as warfarin, work in your body.

Grapes aren’t recommended for consumption during the final trimester of pregnancy.

When should you eat grapes?

According to experts, fruits like grapes should be consumed on an empty stomach as they can help in the digestive process. You can also eat grapes as an afternoon snack.