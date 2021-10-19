WHO’s technical advisory group to meet on Oct 26 to consider Covaxin

The Emergency Use Licensing by WHO is required to export the Covid-19 vaccines to low and middle income countries.

The Technical Advisory Group will meet on October 26 to consider the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Licensing for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. “WHO has been working closely with Bharat Biotech to complete the dossier.

“Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use and to expand access to populations everywhere,” Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist tweeted.

The EUL process is carried out by WHO and the Technical Advisory Group of independent experts who determine if the vaccine is quality-assure, safe and effective.

According to the WHO, Bharat Biotech had been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and also submitted additional information at WHO’s request on September 27. Experts at WHO are reviewing this information and if the company addresses all questions, the WHO assessment would be finalised.

On Monday, WHO said that it was aware that people were waiting for its recommendation for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, but it could not cut corners and had to evaluate its safety and effectiveness before a emergency use listing.