  • MORE MARKET STATS

WHO welcomes news on AstraZeneca vaccine, awaits trial data

By: |
November 23, 2020 8:28 PM

In a statement to Reuters, she said: "We welcome the efforts of Oxford/AZ to make the vaccine affordable and easy to store, which will be good for countries and people everywhere."

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90% effective, giving the world's fight against the global pandemic a new weapon, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals.AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90% effective, giving the world's fight against the global pandemic a new weapon, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals.

The news on Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine results is “encouraging and we look forward to seeing the data as we do with other promising results of recent weeks”, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday.

In a statement to Reuters, she said: “We welcome the efforts of Oxford/AZ to make the vaccine affordable and easy to store, which will be good for countries and people everywhere.”

Related News

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90% effective, giving the world’s fight against the global pandemic a new weapon, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. WHO welcomes news on AstraZeneca vaccine awaits trial data
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Decide on AstraZeneca’s diabetes drug pleas within 15 days, apex court tells Delhi HC
2Delighted at AstraZeneca vaccine’s effectiveness: Adar Poonawalla
3Saudi Arabia to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all residents for free