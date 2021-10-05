  • MORE MARKET STATS

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid

By: |
October 05, 2021 7:47 PM

“As with other candidate vaccines, WHO continues to assess Sputnik V vaccines from different manufacturing sites and will publish decisions on their EUL (emergency use listing) status when all the data are available and the review is concluded,” WHO said in a statement.

whoWHO continues to assess Sputnik V vaccines from different manufacturing sites

The World Health Organisation is still reviewing data about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as part of hopes that it can be approved by the UN health agency for emergency use against coronavirus, but said Tuesday that no decision is imminent.

The clarification comes after Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in recent days reportedly said that administrative issues were among the main holdups in WHO’s decision-making process about whether to grant an emergency use listing to Sputnik V as it has for a half-dozen other vaccines.

Related News

Such approval would be a show of international confidence in the vaccine after a rigorous review process, and could pave the way for its inclusion into the COVAX program organised by WHO and key partners that is shipping COVID-19 vaccines to scores of countries around the world based on need.

“As with other candidate vaccines, WHO continues to assess Sputnik V vaccines from different manufacturing sites and will publish decisions on their EUL (emergency use listing) status when all the data are available and the review is concluded,” WHO said in a statement.

“The EUL assessment process aims to speed up equitable access to vaccines in order to save lives and bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine as Russia presses bid
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Plasma therapy ‘futile’ as treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients: Study
2Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine decreases chances of hospitalisation from Covid-19 across all variants; finds study
3Pfizer vaccine highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalisations for six months: Lancet study