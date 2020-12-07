Who should get the Covid-19 Vaccine first? Here is what experts say

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said that if the government focuses on preserving human life, then older Americans are required to be vaccinated first. (Reuters image)

Who should get the Coronavirus Vaccine first? Once the efficacy rates of multiple Covid-19 vaccines were announced, a pertinent question arose who would be inoculated first. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held meetings with political leaders, vaccine manufacturers along with an elite National Experts Committee on the Covid-19 vaccine to deliberate and chalk out a framework.

So far, it has been known that the health workers followed by frontline workers such as security personnel, municipal workers, essential workers, and security personnel would get the Covid-19 vaccine first in India. After that senior citizens in the country are likely to be administered.

The US, which is aiming at starting the mass vaccination by mid-December, is facing a question. Should elderly people and those with critical medical conditions be prioritized for receiving the Coronavirus vaccine because they have been dying at alarming rates? Should essential workers get the Covid-19 vaccine?

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has laid down guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination in the US, concerns are being raised due to the impact of the pandemic that preferential treatment to poor section, nonwhites pertaining to infection rate, testing, child care, and access to online schooling, Indian Express quoted New York Times saying.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said that if the government focuses on preserving human life, then older Americans are required to be vaccinated first. However, if the government wants to reduce the Covid-19 infection rate then essential workers would be the priority group, Gottlieb said.

A separate independent panel of medical experts would deliberate on the recommendation for “Phase 1B” vaccination. These experts are advisors to CDC. In November, the committee emphasized vaccination for essential workers instead of people aged 65 and over suffering from high-risk conditions. While committed was relying on scientific evidence, it has started to look into the “ethics”, social justice concerns.

There is a debate over “Transmission vs Death”. Several health policy experts have opined that prioritizing preventing deaths instead of restricting transmission of the Covid-19 virus would be a “pragmatic choice” because there won’t be an adequate vaccine available initially. Effective use of limited Covid-19 vaccine will save lives of “frail”.