WHO reverses its statement on Covid-19 vaccine booster doses; recommends its ‘urgent and broad access’

Taking into account the global epidemiological situation, widespread spread of the Omicron variant of SARs-CoV-2 and replacing other circulating variant as the dominant variant-of concern (VOC), the World Health Organisation (WHO) updated its vaccine guidance on Tuesday and recommended the administration of Covod-19 booster shots.

This interim statement on Covid-19 vaccine comes as a reversal of the United Nations organizations previous statement on additional vaccine doses. In the new interim statement WHO said that since its last statement on January 11, 2022, Omicron has become dominant VOC globally, its Technical advisory Group “strongly supports urgent and board access to current Covid-19 vaccines for primary series and booster doses, particularly for groups at risk of developing the severe disease. The decision was taken in view of the increase in near- and medium-term supply of available vaccines, even when vaccine equity remains an important challenge to be addressed, the statement said.

WHO has earlier advised against rolling our booster doses proactively on the rationale that rich countries will easily have its access but it will come in the way of equitable distribution of vaccines in low and middle-income countries who have struggled to provide initial rounds of vaccinations for their populations.

WHO Director -General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus even called for a moratorium on booster Covid-19 vaccine shots for healthy adults through the end of 2021. Later, WHO recommended booster shots for high-risk individuals in countries that have moderate to high coverage.

In addition to reversing its earlier view on administering booster doses, WHO highlighted the need for the development of vaccines that provide protection against infection and prevent transmission, in addition to the protection from severe disease and death. The health body pressed on the development of pan SARS-CoV-2 or pansarbecovirus vaccines that provide protection that would effectively be variant-proof.