WHO paper praises Modi government! Ayushman Bharat a shining example, says Dr. Harsh Vardhan

The Narendra Modi-led government has received WHO’s praise for its commitment to transform India’s changing health scenario. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stated, “This is a dynamic period for India’s health history!” Speaking further, Dr. Harsh Vardhan added, “The Prime Minister is very passionately involved when it comes to health issues. We can now achieve better progress than any other time in the past. That has been seen in the last five years. That is what we wish to see in the next five years.”

Launching the strategy document on World Health Organisation’s Country Cooperation Strategy for India for 2019-23, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan highlighted the health care challenges that have been addressed in the last five years. Notably, the strategy document mentioned how non-communicable diseases have now replaced communicable diseases in India.

While releasing the strategy document, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan stated as follows, “Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is committed to more than double the investment in health and provide access to quality healthcare to all. The Ayushman Bharat is a shining example of our commitment. Take the case of malaria, for instance. In the last one year, we have reduced mortality rates pertaining to malaria by more than fifty per cent.” Notably, there has been a decline in terms of maternal mortality ratio and under-five mortality rate since 2005.

The strategy document highlights how the government has continuously prioritized health on its political agenda and made notable increases in public spending in health.

The Union Health Minister addressed a variety of challenges including reducing maternal and child mortality rates, “We don’t want even a single child or mother to die…it is our resolve. Why should even one mother or child die? Why should a single child be deprived of a vaccine that can save that child?”

Dr. Harsh Vardhan further stated, “We want to deliver the best for the country in the next five years. We will make sure that we will provide good successful models for everything which has not been achieved till now so that the rest of the world can also look at and you can write about India’s success in books for other countries.”

The National Health Policy 2017 lays out an ambitious road map, comprising a set of targets and goals to make significant improvements in the population’s health status and access to quality health services.