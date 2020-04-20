WHO head warns worst of Coronavirus is still ahead

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus didn't specify exactly why he believes that the outbreak that has infected nearly 2.5 million people and killed over 166,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, could get worse.
The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the worst is yet ahead of us in the coronavirus outbreak, raising new alarm bells about the pandemic just as many countries are beginning to ease restrictive measures. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus didn’t specify exactly why he believes that the outbreak that has infected nearly 2.5 million people and killed over 166,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, could get worse.
Some people, though, have pointed to the likely future spread of the illness through Africa, where health systems are far less developed. Tedros alluded to the so-called Spanish flu in 1918 as a reference for the coronavirus outbreak.
“It has a very dangerous combination and this is happening … like the 1918 flu that killed up to 100 million people, he told reporters in Geneva.
But now we have technology, we can prevent that disaster, we can prevent that kind of crisis. Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us, he said. Let’s prevent this tragedy. It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.