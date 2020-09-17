  • MORE MARKET STATS

WHO calls for consistent message on coronavirus

September 17, 2020 4:19 PM

Asked to respond to the open disagreements between U.S. President Donald Trump and the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the effectiveness of masks and when a coronavirus vaccine might be available, Dr. Michael Ryan said it is important that we have consistent messaging from all levels."

He warned against turning scientific messaging into some kind of political football.He warned against turning scientific messaging into some kind of political football.

The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization says scientific disagreements over COVID-19 interventions like masks and vaccines shouldn’t be treated as some kind of political football, but acknowledged that it isn’t easy for everyone to be on message all the time.

This is complicated stuff, Ryan said at a press briefing on Thursday. What is important is that governments (and) scientific institutions step back, review the evidence and give us the most comprehensive, easy-to-understand…information so that people can take the appropriate action.

WHO has previously said it is possible there may be enough data from ongoing trials into coronavirus vaccines to know by the end of the year if one of the experimental shots is safe and effective enough to use globally.

On Wednesday, Trump predicted this could happen next month and that a mass vaccination campaign in the U.S. could start shortly afterward. He called the U.S. CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield confused for projecting a longer timeline.

