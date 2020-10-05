  • MORE MARKET STATS

WHO: 1 in 10 people may have contracted COVID-19

October 5, 2020 6:22 PM

Dr Michael Ryan, speaking Monday to a meeting of the WHO's 34-member executive board focusing on COVID-19, said the figures vary from urban to rural, and between different groups, but that ultimately it means the vast majority of the world remains at risk.

Coronavirus cases in world, World Health organisation, WHO coronavirus casesCoronavirus cases in world, World Health organisation, WHO coronavirus cases

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation says its best estimates indicate that roughly one in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

The estimate  which would amount to more than 760 million people based on current world population of about 7.6 billion  far outstrips the number of confirmed cases as tallied by both WHO and Johns Hopkins University, now more than 35 million worldwide.

Experts have long said that the number of confirmed cases greatly underestimates the true figure.

