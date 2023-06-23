Whitewash woes! Know the harmful effects of toxic paints

Is your house looking dull? Or do you want to revamp your workplace? Regardless of the occasion, painting is one of the ways to give a much-needed retouch. But do you know, inhaling paint fumes or coming in contact with these chemicals can have drastic impact on your health?

Firstly, let’s understand more about paint.

Paint is a pigment that is dissolved in a liquid. This mixture can then be applied to walls or other surfaces. Other than these two ingredients, there can other additives.

There are two different types of indoor paint–Latex, or water-based, paints contain water as the primary liquid, although some other solvents may also be included. Another one is Alkyd, or oil-based paints, which use solvents other than water, such as organic solvents.

Paint as a health hazard

Most of the paints, irrespective of the brands, contain Volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These compounds are released into the air as gases from solids or liquids that contain organic chemicals, such as paints and varnishes.

According to health experts, exposure to VOCs may lead to short or long-term health effects. Certain paints also contain lead which is a metal that can be very toxic and cause a variety of health problems.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), widespread use of lead has resulted in extensive environmental contamination, human exposure and significant public health problems in many parts of the world.

” Lead also causes long-term harm in adults, including increased risk of high blood pressure and kidney damage. Exposure of pregnant women to high levels of lead can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth and low birth weight,” WHO reveals.

Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad told Financial Express.com that exposure to paint and toxic chemicals can have various harmful effects on the body and depends on route of exposure.

How does paint affects you?

When you are exposed to paint, its fumes can irritate your eyes, nose, or throat. “Breathing in paint fumes or airborne toxic chemicals can irritate the respiratory system, leading to symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. Prolonged exposure to certain chemicals, like volatile organic compounds (VOCs), may also cause damage to the lungs, liver, and kidneys,” Dr. Balasubramanian told Financial Express.com.

He also pointed out that direct contact with paint or toxic chemicals can cause skin irritation, redness, itching, and rashes. Some individuals may develop allergic reactions, which can manifest as hives, swelling, and dermatitis, he added.

“Exposure to paint or chemicals can result in eye irritation, redness, watering, and stinging sensations. Severe exposure or contact with corrosive substances can potentially lead to eye damage or even vision loss. Certain toxic chemicals found in paints, such as lead, mercury, and solvents like toluene and xylene, can adversely affect the nervous system. Prolonged exposure to these substances may cause symptoms like headaches, dizziness, confusion, memory problems, and even neurological disorders,” he said.

He also revealed that some chemicals in paint, such as lead, cadmium, and certain solvents, are known to have harmful effects on reproductive health and fetal development. They can disrupt hormone function, impair fertility, increase the risk of miscarriage, and harm the fetus, he maintained.

Moreover, long-term exposure to certain toxic chemicals, such as benzene and formaldehyde found in some paints and solvents, has been associated with an increased risk of cancer. He also added that these chemicals may have carcinogenic properties and pose a threat to human health.

Also Read This app will turn your smartphone into a thermometer; Read on to find out more

How can you protect yourself?

According to Dr. Balasubramanian, o minimize the risks associated with paint and toxic chemicals, it is important to follow safety guidelines:

Use protective equipment (such as gloves, masks, and goggles)

Ensure proper ventilation in workspaces

Choose low-toxicity alternatives when available.

“Additionally, seeking medical attention if exposure occurs or if symptoms arise is advisable,” he added.

“To safeguard overall health, it is crucial to adopt preventive measures, such as using paints with low VOC content, ensuring proper ventilation during painting or renovation activities, utilizing personal protective equipment, and following recommended disposal procedures for unused paint and hazardous chemicals. Regular monitoring, awareness, and adherence to safety guidelines can help minimize the harmful effects of paints and toxic chemicals on human health,” Dr. P Venkata Krishnan, Sr. Consultant, Internal Medicine, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram told Financial Express.com.