When will Indian Covid-19 vaccine arrive? Health minister says wait to be over in a couple of months

Indigenous Coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin, jointly developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), last week entered the third phase of the Human trial.

Coronavirus vaccine update: Even as coronavirus cases in some parts of the country have been witnessing a sudden spike in the past few weeks, here’s a piece of good news on the Indian Covid-19 vaccine front. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that India will get a vaccine in the next few months.

The government recently said that five potential Covid-19 vaccines are in different stages of trial in India; two of them are in the third phase of the trial including the indigenously developed vaccine candidate Covaxin. “Our scientists are well-ahead of others in terms of research around vaccine development,” Vardhan said while addressing a webinar organised by the FICCI FLO on ‘The Shifting Healthcare Paradigm During and Post-Covid’ as reported by news agency PTI. “We’re in a position that I can confidently tell Indians that in a couple of months from now, we should be able to deliver a vaccine,” he added.

“It is estimated that by July-August 400-500 million doses (of Covid vaccine) will be made available for 25-30 crore people,” he further said as reported by PTI.

Indigenous Coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin, jointly developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), last week entered the third phase of the Human trial. According to reports, the phase-3 trial of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine of the Serum Institute is near completion also.

Combined phase-2 and phase-3 clinical trials of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, will be conducted soon in India by pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Hyderabad-based Biological E Ltd has also started early phases 1 and 2 human trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, being developed with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, and US-based Dynavax Technologies Corp.

Recently, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said their Covid-19 vaccine candidate was found to be more than 95 per cent effective in preventing coronavirus. After that US drug major Moderna also claimed that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate found to have an efficacy of 94.5 per cent against the virus.

With scientists and researchers working round the clock and positive outcomes from early-stage reports, many expect a vaccine by the end of the year or early next year.

When a vaccine becomes available, Union Health Minister Vardhan said, healthcare workers and people aged above 65 will be early recipients.