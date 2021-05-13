When should recovered Coronavirus patients get Covid-19 vaccine as per experts?

However, Dr Joshi said that people should try to get their second dose as soon as the vaccines are available and should not delay it indefinitely.

As the new cases of Coronavirus have suddenly increased in the country in the last few months, the queries related to infection, its cure, vaccination and other crucial factors have also increased. One such query which has left lots of people confused is whether one should get vaccinated if one has already contracted the infection and recovered from it recently. As the rush for Covid-19 vaccines increases, a majority of infected people are grappling with the same question as to when and how they should get their Covid-19 vaccine jab.

What should recovered patients do?

According to an Indian Express report, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised that patients who have recovered from the disease should wait for at least a period of 90 days before getting their first dose of the vaccine. Dr Vineeta Bal from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) told the Indian Express that patients who have recovered from the disease have a natural immunity that can last for the next few months. Dr Bal further said that the patients should have a breathing space of about 6-8 weeks after their recovery and then take the first shot of the vaccine.

World premiere health body the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also recommended that patients can wait up to six months as the natural immunity in recovered patients protects them from re-infection for up to 6 months.

What about those whose second dose is due?

Since a large number of patients of Coronavirus also includes patients who had already received their first dose, the pertinent question is when should such patients get their second dose. Since the second shot of vaccine is already due for such patients, patients are facing the dilemma as to whether they should postpone their second dose or get it done with considering acute shortage of Coronavirus vaccine in the country.

Dr V Ravi, who is a nodal officer for genetic confirmation of SARS-CoV2 in Karnataka told the Indian Express that the second dose can be given eight weeks after the person tested positive for the disease. Experts have recommended that recovered patients should wait for at least 8 weeks after they tested positive for the infection before getting their second jab.

What about people who miss their 2nd dose due to unavailability of vaccines?

Dr Shashank Joshi, who is a member of the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force, told the Indian Express that the people in such a situation should not panic in such a situation. However, Dr Joshi said that people should try to get their second dose as soon as the vaccines are available and should not delay it indefinitely. He further said that the Covaxin second dose can even be taken after the passage of up to 45 days while the Covishied vaccine can be taken after a gap of even up to 12 weeks or three months.