When is the right time to eat watermelon? Know all about its benefits and side-effects

Sweet and juicy watermelon is the perfect fruit to quench your thirst during the summer heat. Studies suggest that nutrients, including antioxidants and vitamins A and C.

This summer fruit is currently in the season and found to relieve or lower chances of muscle soreness, improve heart health and may even contain certain compounds which have cancer-fighting properties.

Here are some benefits of watermelons:

Watermelon comprises 92 percent water, making it a great choice for daily water intake.

Due to its high water content, this melon has a low-calorie density and may aid weight management by keeping you feeling full for longer.

Watermelon contains a variety of nutrients, including potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A and C.

Watermelon is also a rich source of citrulline, an amino acid that may improve exercise performance.

The watermelon compound lycopene may have benefits for your eyes.

Watermelon contains plenty of water and a small amount of fibre, both of which are necessary for healthy digestion.

What should you eat watermelon?

Watermelon can be eaten on an empty stomach as the essential nutrients of Watermelon are absorbed effectively by the body when consumed on an empty stomach. Studies consuming watermelons at night can lead to health problems like stomach troubles. Watermelon is loaded with sugar and sugar should be avoided at night as it can even promote weight gain.

According to experts, one should try and have watermelon in the daytime. In fact, it can be one of the best things you can have for breakfast. Moreover, you can also have fruit as a snack between meals.