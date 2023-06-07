When is the right time to eat pineapples? Know all about this fruit

The juicy and tangy, pineapple is incredibly healthy. The tropical fruit is usually eaten baked, grilled, or freshly cut. Studies suggest pineapples can improve digestion, and immunity, and they can also help in recovering from surgery.

A pineapple contains a very important compound called bromelain helps the body is breaking down and digestion of proteins. Studies suggest that it also aids in digestion, protects against harmful diseases, and reduces inflammation.

Pineapples also contain Fiber, Vitamin C, Manganese, Vitamin B6, Copper, Thiamine, Folate, Potassium, Magnesium, Niacin, Pantothenic acid, Riboflavin, and Iron. Pineapples also contain trace amounts of phosphorus, zinc, calcium, and vitamins A and K.

What are the benefits of pineapple?

Studies suggest that pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C, which is important for supporting bone health and may reduce your risk of osteoporosis.

Pineapples are a rich source of antioxidants that may reduce your risk of ailments such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Several studies note that pineapple and its compounds, including bromelain, may reduce cancer risk by minimizing oxidative stress and reducing inflammation.

Pineapples have anti-inflammatory properties that may help enhance your immune function.

What are the side effects of pineapple?

People with diabetes should consume pineapples in moderate quantities to keep their blood sugar stable.

People who are sensitive to bromelain may also experience tongue burning or itching and even nausea or diarrhea.

Although pineapple is widely considered safe, a small percentage of people may have an allergy to it.

Also Read Why eating grapes can be both good and bad

When is the right time to eat pineapples?

According to experts, you should consume pineapples as a mid-morning snack or evening snack.