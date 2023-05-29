When is the right time to eat papaya? Know all about its benefits and side-effects

Papaya, an incredibly healthy tropical fruit, is full of antioxidants that can reduce inflammation, combat disease, and help you look younger. Studies suggest that the fruit helps promote digestion and provide relief from constipation as well as hyperacidity due to its laxative property.

As papaya has low calories, it is excellent for weight loss.

When is the right time to eat papaya?

According to experts, eating Papaya on an empty stomach is considered to be an ideal choice in the morning as it cleans the toxins from the body and promotes bowel movements.

Eating papaya on an empty stomach can also help in keeping your blood sugar levels stable throughout the day.

Moreover, consuming papaya first thing in the morning can also help in reducing your risk of heart disease, lower cholesterol levels, and prevent stroke. Additionally, eating papaya on an empty stomach can help to improve skin health, reduce acne, and prevent premature ageing.

Who should avoid eating papaya?

Even though papayas are extremely healthy, they might not be safe for consumption for all. These include:

Pregnant women should avoid eating papaya as it contains latex that may trigger uterine contractions, leading to early labour.

Although eating papayas can reduce the risk of heart-related ailments, if you are already suffering from the problem of irregular heartbeat, avoid eating the fruit. Studies suggest that contains a small amount of cyanogenic glycosides, an amino acid that can produce hydrogen cyanide in the human digestive system. This can worsen the symptoms of those suffering from irregular heartbeat.

People diagnosed with latex allergy may also be allergic to papaya. So, these people should avoid consuming papaya.

People suffering from low blood sugar or hypoglycemia should also avoid eating papaya.