When is the right time to eat guava? Know all about its benefits and side-effects

Studies suggest that guavas are high in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. Guavas are well-known for their ability to lower blood sugar levels.

Written by Health Desk
Guava (Image Credits: Pixabay)

Guava is an extremely tasting and nutritious fruit. This fruit is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 100 grams (g) of raw guava fruit contain: 14.32 g of carbohydrates, 8.92 g of sugars, 0.95 g of fat, 5.4 g of dietary fiber, 417 mg of potassium, 228.3 mg of vitamin C and 624 international units of vitamin A.

What are the benefits of Guavas?

  • Guavas have one of the highest levels of vitamin C. As a result, it can help in boosting your immune system and protect you from common illnesses and pathogens.
  • Antioxidants in guava fruit may also reduce the risk of cancer cells growing in the body.
  • Eating guava fruit, ideally, before meals, helps lower triglyceride and bad cholesterol (LDL) levels in the blood while raising good cholesterol levels at the same time (HDL).
  • Guavas have a lot of high-quality fibre in them. As a result, it can help in healthy digestive movements.
  • Guava has a lot of vitamin A, which is crucial for good eye health.
  • Guava stimulates your appetite and provides vitamins, minerals, and fibre. This will help you control your metabolism and lose weight.
What are the side effects of Guava?

  • Eating too much can lead to digestive issues like constipation.
  • Some studies show that it’s also possible to develop an allergy to some of the chemicals in guava.
  • Eating too much guava might spike your blood sugar level as one guava has 9 grams of natural sugar.
What should you eat guava?

According to experts, you should eat guava in between meals. You should avoid eating guavas at night as it might lead to cold.

First published on: 21-06-2023 at 15:40 IST

