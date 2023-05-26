When is the right time to eat banana? Read on to find out

Bananas are incredibly healthy and delicious and it is available around the year. Studies suggest that bananas contain many essential nutrients and may benefit weight loss, digestion, and heart health.

According to health experts, bananas contain fiber and several antioxidants. Moreover, despite their carb content they usually don’t lead to major spikes in blood sugar levels in healthy individuals.

However, people with diabetes should consume bananas cautiously. Bananas are also a great source of potassium which helps in digestion. But when is the right time to consume bananas?

According to Dr. Santosh Pandey, Naturopath and Acupuncturist, Rejua Energy Center, Mumbai, one should ideally consume bananas in the morning or evening.

“Bananas are safe to consume at any time of the day. But our body’s metabolism is at its lowest in the night. So one should ideally consume bananas in the morning or evening, but eating bananas at night can regulate the sleep cycle. Tryptophan is an essential amino acid that helps the body produce serotonin, a brain chemical that regulates sleep,” Dr. Pandey told Financial Express.com.

Bananas are acidic in nature, they can cause digestive stress if consumed on an empty stomach, pairing bananas with other foods is the best way to have them in the morning, Dr. Pandey revealed.

Yogita Chavan, Dietitian, in consultation with Dr. Adrita Banarji (MD), Godrej Memorial Hospital told Financial Express.com that if the banana is consumed in night, it can increase mucus production and hence has to be avoided in people who have a tendency to cough.

“…banana consumed in the night can increase mucus production and hence has to be avoided in people having a tendency of cough. Banana is also acidic in nature and can irritate the bowel if taken on an empty stomach. Hence it is best to take bananas combined with other food items at breakfast as the body can utilize the sugar and micronutrients throughout the day,” Chavan said.

She also revealed that a green banana contains resistant starch. It acts like insoluble fiber and helps with bowel motility.

“A newly ripened banana is less sweet as the starch has not been fully broken into simple sugars while a well-ripened banana is sweeter and gives an instant boost of energy when consumed as the starch is completely broken. Banana is rich in potassium, fibre and magnesium and also contains amino acid tryptophan which helps release serotonin that can relieve anxiety and act as an anti-depressant,” She told Financial Express.com.