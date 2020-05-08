When exactly is Mother’s Day 2020? Check date, history, significance and why we observe this special day

It is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May and this year too, it will be celebrated on May 10.

Mother’s Day 2020: When exactly is Mother’s Day this year and why do we observe it as a special day? Clearly, one does not need to tell the importance of mothers in their lives and dedicating a day alone won’t be enough for the sacrifices they make for us. But, every year a day is devoted solely to them in an effort to remember and honour them. The whole world celebrates the day as Mother’s Day. It is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May and this year too, it will be celebrated on May 10.

Mother’s Day 2020: History, origin

The origins of the day’s history lie in the time when a woman named Anna Jarvis had celebrated a memorial day for her mother who had died in 1905. She did that at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, the same location where the shrine is held for the International Day. It was also her who began a campaign to recognize Mother’s Day as a U.S. vacation.

While her attempts were defeated, and she was denied the offer to observe the day as a holiday, she carried on her path. Later Woodrow Wilson in 1941 brought a declaration to mark national holiday to celebrate mothers on the second Sunday in the month of May.

Importance of Mother’s Day 2020

Different countries and places celebrate Mother’s day on different days. It is observed in the UK on the fourth Sunday of March to remember Mother Church’s memory on Christian Mothering Sunday. However, in Greece it is observed on February 2, comparing the day with the Eastern Orthodox celebration of Jesus Christ’s presentation at the temple.

People across the world are under lockdown but it does mean that Mother’s Day is canceled for us. Even though we are not physically there, we can always make our mums feel special on their day. To make this Mother’s Day special, indulge in a virtual celebration or record something interesting for your mom dearest. Here are a few ideas that can make your mom’s Mother’s Day memorable without anyone coming out of her room.