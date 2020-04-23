When will coronavirus pandemic end? WHO chief says this now

The viral infection appears to be declining or stabilising in some areas of Western Europe.

The novel Coronavirus outbreak has left many countries worried. After four months, when people may start expecting some decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Chief for the World Health Organisation has made a statement that Coronavirus will stay for a long long time and asked countries to make no mistake, Reuters reported. According to the report, the WHO Chief mentioned that there are many countries who are still in an early stage for Coronavirus outbreak. He added that the countries who were affected earlier are witnessing some resurgence in the COVID-19 cases. However, he noted that the viral infection appears to be declining or stabilising in some areas of Western Europe, the report said.

Ghebreyesus further announced that the WHO is hoping the United States will support the WHO’s work in order to save lives. It is to note the US President Donald Trump had earlier said he will be withdrawing the states’ funding to the UN agency over its handling of the pandemic. However, according to the report, WHO is still hoping for continuation in funding as it will not only help others but the US as well. In fact, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that US believes China’s government failed to report the outbreak to the WHO in time, which further led to this situation.

Meanwhile, a top emergency expert at the WHO Dr Mike Ryan said that opening global travel at this time will be risky, and would need careful risk management, the report added. In Africa, the COVID-19 impact has just begun. The infections have also surged 300 times in Somalia giving an impetus to overall rise in positive Coronavirus cases. The officials have also urged all the countries to keep themselves prepared adding that there is not even a single country that is completely prepared to combat the viral infection. Ghebreyesus said that WHO had declared emergency at the right time and many countries had enough time to respond.

The report citing Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust global health charity, mentioned it is now time for everyone to just learn to live with the new Coronavirus disease. He added that it is not a one-time episode and countries will need to find ways to deal with the situation.