What’s ailing Indian hearts? Study reveals usual suspects as main reasons

The control of factors such as obesity, smoking and exercise can help Indians manage their heart disease. This is according to a new study that was conducted for the first time with a large number of Indian subjects. The results are similar to the ones found in western countries and help reaffirm that global focus areas are equally important in India.

Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) spoke to HT and said that the trial which was on since 2012 has been conducted on about 20% of Indian heart disease patients. This makes the results of the trial very relevant to the Indian population.

A professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Bhargava was the lead investigator at the national level for the study-International Study of Comparative Health Effectiveness with Medical and Invasive Approaches(ISCHEMIA). It was presented in the US at the American Heart Association conference, during last week.

941 patients out of the 5,197 recruited from 30 countries of the world, were from India. The other top number of patients belonged to the UK, US, Brazil, Poland, Spain, Russia.

Dr Bhargava further said that apart from the control of risk factors which is a must, strict drug compliance and follow-ups with the doctor will make sure that heart patients with severe but stable conditions need not require invasive procedures like a heart bypass or stent. Stable conditions would include patients with stable angina or chest pain. It does not get affected by the person’s daily activities like the climbing of stairs.

A plan to start a long term follow-up of these patients is also being developed by the researchers. It would allow them to see how many of the stable patients might require a stent or surgery as an emergency procedure later in life.

Dr Chandini Suvarna, an AIIMS scientist – also a part of the study, said that they have enough data to start the long-term follow-up programme. It will help them know how many of them can survive without surgical intervention. A telephonic follow up will begin in December.

In emergency cases, with patients having unstable angina and a heart attack, bypass surgery and stents are still life-saving treatments.