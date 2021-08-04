What mothers should know about breast feeding after breast implants  

Breast Aumentation involves no cutting of the ducts or the glandular breast surgery hence breast feeding is unaffected and patient can easily breast feed.

By Dr. Viral Desai

Growing number of women resort to surgical interventions to enhance the proportions of their breasts. The most common areas treated among women are abdomen, breasts, hips, outer thighs, anterior thighs, inner thighs, knees, arms, buttocks, cheeks and neck. The rise in demand for Breast Augmentation Surgeries propels concerns around breastfeeding after breast implant surgery.

With the internet dense with information around Plastic Surgery Procedures and its pros and cons, it’s important that patients do their research thoroughly and consider open consultations with a Board-Certified Super Specialist Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeon to fully understand their body type, the state of their physical and mental wellbeing and whether its feasible for women to undergo an implant surgery.

The problem Whether or not to breastfeed your child is a decision best left on the mother. The circumstances aren’t always straightforward and a medical condition or the anatomy of the body can get in the way. It can turn out that even in the best situation your child has difficulty in latching on or getting enough milk. If we add a Breast Reduction or Augmentation surgery into the scenario, then the immediate question arising is whether or not it will affect the ability of a mother to nurse her baby.

What is Breast Augmentation Surgery or Mammoplasty Breast Implant Surgery?

Mammoplasty is performed for women to wish to have a larger or a fuller bustline. It involves a surgical placement of an implant behind each breast to increase its volume and enhance its shape to create a proportionate figure that one desires.

Breast Reduction or Mammoplasty is performed to remove fat, glandular tissue and skin to reduce the size of the breasts and make them lighter and firmer. A reduction surgery can also reduce the size of areola – the darker skin around the nipple. The surgery is aimed to reduce the size of breasts and make them proportionate to the rest of the body.

What are Breast Implants?

Breast Implants are soft man-made silicone structures that are inserted under the skin to alter or enlarge the breasts.

How does Breastfeeding work?

Breasts are made up of fatty and glandular tissues, ligaments, nerves and blood vessels. Milk gets produced in a glandular structure called lobules which is then transported through a system of ducts or channels to the nipple. The nerves in the nipple-areola complex send signals to the brain to start milk-production and flow, small glands lubricate the nipple and muscles contract to support breastfeeding. Most women have the same amount of milk-producing tissues. Smaller or larger breasts do not affect the amount of milk produced.

There are enough success stories about women who have undergone a Breast Reduction or Augmentation surgery and have conveniently fed their baby, even twins. Women must note that the ability to breastfeed is most likely affected by the degree to which the nerves and milk producing tissues are cut. Which in turn depends on the amount of Breast Tissue removed, and how and where is the incision performed. Patients must include this consultation as a part of the planning stage for any kind of Plastic Surgery followed by a detailed and empathetic communication with a Board-Certified Surgeon along with a lactation consultant.

Breast Aumentation involves no cutting of the ducts or the glandular breast surrgery hence breast feeding is unaffected and patient can easily breast feed.

