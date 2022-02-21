What is obstructive sleep apnoea: Symptoms to cure, know all about this sleep-related disorder

It’s symptoms include loud snoring, restlessness during sleep, trouble getting up in the morning, night sweats, breathing interruption during sleep, waking up at night repeatedly, morning headaches etc.

Death of legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri brought the discussion of health risks due to sleep-related disorders to the forefront. After being admitted to the hospital for a month, Bappi Lahiri died following multiple health issues on February 15. Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital in Juhu confirmed that the musician was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) and chest infection.

What is Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA)?

There are three types of sleep apnoea, obstructive, complex and central. The most common condition is obstructive sleep apnoea when something blocks part of all of your upper airway while you sleep, causing loud snoring and drowsiness during the day. OSA can affect anyone, children too but is more common among older men who are overweight.

Air flows from nose and mouth to lungs, but sometimes during sleep, the normal flow of air repeatedly cuts off causing breathing to stop and start. This happens as muscles supporting the throat such as tongue, relax.

It’s symptoms include loud snoring, restlessness during sleep, trouble getting up in the morning, night sweats, breathing interruption during sleep, waking up at night repeatedly, morning headaches etc.

Risk factors of being OSA

People who smoke, are obese are most likely to have OSA. With the chances of diabetes and this disorder occurring increases. People with narrow airways, have swollen tonsils or adenoids or have hypertension can also experience this disorder. Those who have consistent nasal congestion are twice as likely to have OSA than others.

Sleep apnoea can trigger chronic illnesses like diabetes, blood pressure, heart diseases and other complications like sleepiness during the day or trouble concentrating. Other conditions can be diabetes, eye problems like dry eyes or glaucoma, unusual heart rhythms or stroke. Problems with pregnancy like gestational diabetes or low-birth-weight babies

Complications after surgery are also common.

Treatment options of OSA

Overweight people are advised to lose weight, a device is provided that works at night like a face mask. The blower constantly forces air to the airways while asleep.

BIPAP machines with settings that deliver two pressures in response to your breathing to ease any obstruction is advised.

Sleeping on their side can help with mild sleep apnoea.