What is Long Coronavirus? How long do recovered patients feel Covid-like symptoms

Many Coronavirus patients who have recovered from Coronavirus during the second wave are complaining of weakness, mild fever, body ache and even breathlessness despite them testing negative for the virus. Those who had contracted the virus are feeling even more vulnerable for the fact that they cannot even get their Covid-19 vaccine shot at least 6-8 weeks after their recovery. Health experts and doctors have termed this phenomenon Long Covid.

How long can one feel after effects of Coronavirus?

According to an Indian Express report, doctors and health experts have maintained that such post Covid-19 ailments can last anywhere between 4-12 weeks after the patient has recovered from the disease. With fear of Coronavirus all around, such patients tend to assume that they have got the virus again. Apart from body rest and healthy diet, recently recovered patients should also remain in touch with their physicians.

Why does Long Covid happen?

According to Dr Ajay Bagga, former civil surgeon, Chandigarh, Coronavirus does not only impact the functioning of the lungs but also affects other vital organs including liver, heart, nervous system, and kidneys among others. Dr Bagga also said that the impact on these organs varies from a case to case basis depending on the person’s lifestyle, immunity, dietary habits. Dr Bagga also said that some patients may even experience symptoms in their body even after the passage of three months and until the organs are repaired, symptoms may persist.

Does Long Covid affect every recovered patient?

Dr A Kapur from Jalandhar told the Indian Express that Covid recovered patients should start mild breathing exercises along with a little walk which boosts their lungs strength. Dr Kapur also said that patients should focus more on their physical well being and not think too much about their post Covid-19 symptoms.

Dr Paramjit Mann, president elect, Indian Medical Association, Punjab Chapter told the Indian Express that moderate physical exercise ensures proper blood supply to every organ of the body and helps gain back lost immunity. Dr Mann also said that the physical exercises also gave a feel-good effect which helps beat negativity.