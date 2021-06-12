What is Leptospirosis? Causes, symptoms, and precautions for the monsoon disease explained

Leptospirosis is a disease that is caused by bacteria during monsoon season.

There are some diseases that come along with seasons as the climatic conditions play the right atmosphere for transmission. Such is the case of leptospirosis. It’s a disease that is caused by bacteria during monsoon season. Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has issued a warning regarding the bacterial disease post heavy rainfall in Mumbai. It is to note that Mumbai saw 14 cases of leptospirosis last year and the number of cases were recorded at 74 in the year before. All the cases were reported during the rainy season.

A report by The IE citing Dr Mugdha Tapdiya, senior consultant, Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj, said that usually the animals are affected by this disease but in some cases, it can spread among human beings. This means if people are travelling through waterlogged areas, they are likely to get it.

Leptospirosis cause

There is a bacteria called leptospira that is present in the excreta and urine of animals. During heavy rains, water logging is a common problem and therefore, human beings are likely to get exposed to it. Travelling via water logged areas (which are likely to be contaminated), people can get the infection via a cut in the skin.

Leptospirosis symptoms

People infected with leptospirosis can experience fever, body ache, rash, and vomiting. With treatment by antibiotics, the infection can be cured. However, if leptospirosis is not treated, the infection can cause kidney damage or be fatal in some cases.

Leptospirosis precautions

In order to prevent oneself from getting this disease, people should avoid walking through stagnant water. Apart from this, they need to wear closed footwear and dress all their wounds and cuts if there are any. In case people have walked through the stagnant water, they need to wash their arms and legs properly with soap and water.