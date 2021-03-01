What is Co-Win 2.0: Here is what you need to know

People above the age of 45 years with comorbid conditions will have to upload a medical certificate that discloses their condition.

What is Co-Win 2.0: The second phase of Coronavirus vaccination begins in India where all people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 years with comorbidities will be given COVID-19 vaccines. The government had earlier announced that this phase of vaccination will begin on March 1 (today) where as many as 27 crore people will have to register themselves and book their slots for receiving vaccine jabs. This is where Co-Win comes in to help people register themselves with the government for vaccination.

What is Co-Win?

Co-Win is a digital platform/ app that monitors real-time COVID-19 vaccine delivery. The platform has now been upgraded by the government and is now known as CoWIN 2.0. This was earlier used for the initial vaccination phase where targeted audience- healthcare and frontline workers were given vaccinations. All vaccination related data, beneficiary information and vaccine supply is there on the Co-Win platform.

Who can apply for vaccination at this platform?

Starting March 1, people who are above 60 years of age will have to register for the Coronavirus vaccination. The government has clarified that people above the age of 45 years can also register themselves for the vaccination given that they have comorbidities such as kidney failure, cardiovascular, cancer, diabetes and hypertension.

How to apply at Co-Win platform?

People can either download the app or visit the website- cowin.gov.in. Users will have to enter their 10 digit mobile number or Aadhaar card number. Once this is filled, an OTP will be sent which has to be typed in at the portal for completing the registration process. This is expected to serve as a proof for eligibility and age of applicants. The remaining data will be pulled in the back-end with the help of the identification number. After the data matches the age, the application will upload more information.

Are there any other platforms for vaccine registration?

It is to note that Co-Win registrations can also be made from multiple applications like Aarogya Setu or other applications such as a common service app.

What are the documents needed for the Co-Win platform?

People above the age of 45 years with comorbid conditions will have to upload a medical certificate that discloses their condition. For the people above the age of 60, an identification card, either Aadhaar card or voter ID and a photo ID will be needed to initiate the vaccination process.

Is the registration self at Co-Win platform?

During the self-registration process, the CoWIN portal will give beneficiaries a provision to booking an appointment depending on the vaccination centres that have been declared by the states/UTs. Meanwhile, walk-in registrations are also available where there will be volunteers to guide people for vaccination registration. As many as 10,000 hospitals that come under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY along with 687 hospitals under CGHS are being used by states as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

Does Co-Win allow beneficiaries to choose hospitals, vaccines?

Beneficiaries will have an option to choose a site as well as the date for vaccination. The choice will be given depending on the availability of slots. Apart from this, beneficiaries also have the choice to get vaccinated in any state of the country. However, the choice of vaccine (which company vaccine can they take) has not been given to people.

What will be the cost of COVID-19 vaccines?

While the government hospitals are inoculating people free of cost, a standard price has been fixed for vaccination at private hospitals. For private hospitals, the government has Rs 150 for vaccines along with Rs 100 for service charges. More than 20,000 private centres will be starting vaccination drives from March 1.