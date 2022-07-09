What is causing fluctuation in number of daily Covid-19 cases? Let’s find out

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a recent media briefing informed that a new variant of the Covid-19 bacteria, BA 2.75, has been identified in India. The variant has now been found in 10 more counties. It’s not yet clear if the new strain is more severe than its predecessors. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in response to the growing concerns about the fluctuations in Covid-19 numbers recently issued a letter to the states and territories, directing them to step up their surveillance and testing of the virus.

To understand the situation better, let’s first get an overview of BA-4 and BA.5 strains of Omicron found in India. Four cases of the new subvariants were found between May 14 and 24. No significant changes have been observed in the demand for hospitalization for people infected with the strain. In countries where the strain is dominant, a surge in demand for hospitalization has not been seen. These two sub-lineages, namely BA.4 and BA.5, are not new viruses and are variants of the Omicron strain. This means that they do not have the same symptoms. This also helps explain the low hospitalization demands and less severe cases observed with these infections. Moreover, no distinct symptoms have been seen in infections caused by these variants and subsequently explaining why there are less severe cases and low hospitalisation demands.

Does this mean a new Covid-19 wave won’t happen or is it imminent?

It has been observed that the surge in the number of people getting sick and its inequitable distribution across regions may have been caused by individuals not wearing masks and taking the necessary booster shots. However, even with the spread of infection, many are getting better with home medication only. The number of hospitalisations is way less than before due to vaccinations, and those who are hospitalised, are not experiencing any major complications in the next 24 to 72 hours. They are also not required to take any Remedesivir or immunotherapy as a part of their treatment.

