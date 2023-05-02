What happens when uric acid increases in your body? Read on to find out

Uric acid, a crucial waste product, forms part of the most important anti-oxidants found in the biological fluids of humans. According to doctors, in normal circumstances, the uric acid levels should range between 3.5 to 7.2 milligram per deciliter (mg/dL).

Uric acid is created when the human body breaks down purines which is a type of chemical. Health experts maintain that most uric acid dissolves in the blood, passes through the kidneys and leaves the body in urine. However, certain food and drinks like Seafood, red meat, organ meats like liver, alcohol (especially beer, including non-alcohol beer) etc., can lead to increased levels of uric acid in the body.

“A high level of Uric acid above the normal range is called hyperuricemia. It can cause crystals of uric acid (or urate) to form. These crystals can settle in the joints and cause gout. They can also settle in the kidneys and form kidney stones. If untreated, high uric acid levels eventually lead to permanent bone, joint and tissue damage, kidney disease and heart disease,” Dr. Siddharth Gautam, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Cooper Hospital & HBT told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Gautam maintains that high uric acid levels can also be a predisposing factor for type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and fatty liver disease.

Dr. Saurabh Mittal, Sr. Consultant- Advance Urology, Andrology, and Kidney Transplant, Primus Super Speciality Hospital told Financial Express.com that high levels of uric acid can cause crystals to form in the joints, leading to gout, as well as other health problems such as kidney stones and chronic kidney disease.

“…Additionally, hyperuricemia is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes. It is important to monitor uric acid levels and manage the condition through lifestyle changes, medications, and dietary modifications like less meat and other non-vegetarian items.

Cutting down alcohol, especially beer. Intake of more liquids and daily aerobic exercises for 20 minutes helps to decrease uric acid levels in the body,” Dr. Mittal said.

What causes high uric acid?

According to Dr. Dilip Nandamuri, Sr. Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, the most common cause of hyperuricemia is the body’s inability to properly eliminate uric acid, often due to impaired kidney function.

What is the impact of high uric acid?

When uric acid levels become too high, it can lead to the formation of urate crystals, which can accumulate in the joints and cause pain, swelling, and inflammation. This is known as gout and it is a type of arthritis. If left untreated, gout can lead to permanent joint damage and chronic pain, Dr. Nandamuri told Financial Express.com.

“High levels of uric acid in the blood have also been associated with an increased risk of other health problems, including kidney disease, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. Additionally, recent studies have linked hyperuricemia to an increased risk of metabolic syndrome, which is a cluster of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes,” he added.

Treatment for hyperuricemia typically involves lifestyle changes, such as following a low-purine diet and increasing physical activity, as well as medications to help reduce uric acid levels in the blood. If you are concerned about your uric acid levels, it is important to speak with your healthcare provider to determine the underlying cause and develop an appropriate treatment plan.

Prevalence of high uric acid levels

Accordiing to Dr. Girish Kumar Gupta, Sr . General Manager R&D, Zeon Lifesciences, the prevalence of hyperuricemia varies across countries and populations, but it is generally more common in developed countries and in people with certain risk factors, such as a family history of gout, obesity, or a diet high in purines.

“While it is not a pandemic in the same sense as a contagious disease like COVID-19, it is a significant public health concern that can lead to serious health complications if left untreated, uric acid crystals can accumulate in the joints and surrounding tissues, leading to a painful condition called gout. Gout is characterized by sudden attacks of intense joint pain, swelling, and redness, often affecting the big toe, although it can also occur in other joints,” Dr. Gupta told Financial Express.com.

Some studies have suggested that the prevalence of hyperuricemia is increasing worldwide, possibly due to changes in diet and lifestyle, he revealed.

“Preventing and managing hyperuricemia often involves a combination of lifestyle changes, such as maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding purine-rich foods, and staying physically active, as well as medication in some cases. It is important for healthcare professionals and policymakers to prioritize education and awareness around the risks of hyperuricemia and the importance of preventative measures to reduce the burden of this condition on individuals and healthcare systems,” Dr. Gupta added.

Treatment of high uric acid level

According to Dr. Gupta, there are several herbs and spices that have been used to help reduce elevated uric acid levels in the body. Here are a few examples:

Turmeric: Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to help reduce uric acid levels in animal studies.

Ginger: Ginger is another anti-inflammatory herb that may help lower uric acid levels. It has been shown to have a beneficial effect on various markers of metabolic syndrome, which is a risk factor for gout.

Stinging nettle: Stinging nettle has traditionally been used as a diuretic and to help reduce inflammation. Some studies have shown that it may help lower uric acid levels and reduce the risk of gout.

Devil’s claw: Devil’s claw is a plant native to southern Africa that has been traditionally used for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. Some studies have shown that it may help lower uric acid levels and reduce gout symptoms.

Cherry: Cherries contain compounds called anthocyanins, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce uric acid levels. Some studies have suggested that consuming cherries or cherry juice may help reduce the risk of gout attacks.

“It is important to note that while these herbs and spices may have beneficial effects on uric acid levels, they should not be used as a substitute for medical treatment or dietary changes. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional before using any herbs or supplements to manage elevated uric acid levels or any other health condition,” he added.

Dr. Gupta also highlighted that nutraceuticals, which are food or food components that have potential health benefits, may be effective in reducing elevated uric acid levels in the body. Here are a few nutraceutical approaches that have been studied for their potential to reduce uric acid levels:

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to help reduce uric acid levels in the blood. Some studies have suggested that taking vitamin C supplements may help prevent gout attacks.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil and other sources, have anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce uric acid levels. Some studies have shown that supplementing with omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce the risk of gout attacks.

Quercetin: Quercetin is a flavonoid found in many fruits and vegetables, including apples, onions, and berries. It has anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce uric acid levels. Some studies have suggested that quercetin supplements may be beneficial for people with hyperuricemia.

Probiotics: Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that live in the gut and have been shown to have a variety of health benefits. Some studies have suggested that certain probiotic strains may help reduce uric acid levels in the blood.

Coffee: Coffee contains compounds called polyphenols, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Some studies have suggested that drinking coffee may help reduce the risk of gout attacks.

“It is important to note that while these nutraceutical approaches may have potential benefits for reducing uric acid levels, they should not be used as a substitute for medical treatment or dietary changes. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional before using any supplements or making changes to your diet to manage elevated uric acid levels or any other health condition,” he emphasised.

Who are at risk of high uric acid?

Dr. Vinod S Dibbur, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, SPARSH Hospital told Financial Express.com that patients might have conditions like leukemia, polycythemia, chronic kidney disease patients are also prone to develop high uric acid. There are certain medicines like diuretics that can give rise to high uric acid. On the other hand, caffeine helps get rid of uric acid from the blood.

“Patients are advised to eat less organ-based foods (livers, kidney, seafood)- limit them as much as possible including red meat and consume more of high purine vegetables like asparagus, spinach. Though they contain purine, it does not lead to hyper uric acid. We tend to advise them to opt for a vegetarian based diet rather than meat-based diet. Patients should also stop consuming alcohol, focus on reducing body weight. Moderate consumption of coffee is helpful. This is the general recommendation given to most patients suffering from kidney stones that has been a result from high uric acid,” Dr. Dibbur revealed.

Doctors recommend regular doctor visits for health checkups and getting a blood test once in six months, this can help the doctor identify and assess the problems, he added.

According to Dr. Dibbur, consuming plenty of water is a must.

“Maintaining a healthy weight is absolutely necessary because Uric acid is implicated in what is called metabolic syndrome i.e if the patient is obese, diabetic or has high blood pressure or liver disease. Patients carry high levels of uric acid level as well. By reducing the body weight, one can control this. When the patient has acute gout, it is advised not to be exercising because exercising can make the joint worse. When there is a flare of gout- it is important to relax, apply an ice pack and elevate that limb. This helps in reducing the pain and swelling quickly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abhishek Patil, Consultant – Rheumatology, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bangalore told Financial Express.com that uric acid lowering therapy is initiated only if you have clinical features of gout and is not routinely used for all cases of hyperuricemia.