What are side effects of corona vaccine? Check complete list and steps to alleviate jab pain

After the government gave its go ahead to the second phase of the Coronavirus vaccination to cover senior citizens and those suffering from co-morbidities, the number of vaccine beneficiaries is gradually rising in the country. As the vaccination net spreads quickly to cover a large number of people, uncertainty and fear about the probable side effects are also expected to fade away from the minds of people.

However, vaccinated beneficiaries should analyse their post vaccination health symptoms closely and keep track of the other parameters of their body as well. Ashwini Choubey, who is the junior Health Minister in the central government was quoted as saying that there was a need to keep vigil on the possible side effects among the senior citizens and those suffering from co-morbidities. Speaking in the Upper House, the minister also clarified that the government had not made any insurance provisions for the beneficiaries of Coronavirus vaccine to deal with any side effects or medical complications, the Indian Express reported. Here are some of the steps/precautions vaccinated beneficiaries might take after their inoculation.

Immediate response after getting inoculated

The beneficiary should wait in the waiting room of the vaccination centre for a period of at least 30 minutes in order to check if there are any immediate reactions to the vaccine. Contrary to the public perception that the vaccine gives 100 percent immunity and there is need to take Covid-19 precautions, Dr Tushar Rane from Apollo Spectra Hospital Mumbai told the Indian Express that the vaccines only provide limited protection and beneficiaries should keep on wearing mask, maintaining hygiene among others to ward off the virus.

What could be common side effects?

Fatigue, mild fever, nausea, body pain might be some of the common symptoms among the vaccine beneficiaries. Dr Rane said that the common symptoms must fade away in a matter of 1-2 days and if the symptoms persist then beneficiaries should immediately contact a doctor. Dr Rane also said that swelling and pain might also arise at the body site where the vaccine has been inoculated and in such cases people should use ice and damp cloth for gentle massage.

Is there a chance of severe allergic response?

As per the WHO report quoted in the Indian Express, severe allergic reactions to vaccines are very rare and it may happen in case of those patients who have had a previous history of adversely reacting to another vaccine. The WHO has also advised the governments world over to ensure that the paramedics and healthcare personnel engaged in vaccination are able to assess the medical history of people and take prompt action in case of a severe allergic reaction.

Can one consume a pain killer to alleviate the vaccine pain?

According to experts, a mild dose of common medicines like Paracetamol can be taken in case of acute pain. However, they cautioned that it would be better to consult a physician before taking pain killers or other medicines.