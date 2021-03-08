West Delhi school calls off offline classes after student tests Covid positive

All schools in Delhi were permitted to call Board exams students i.e of class 10 and 12 to attend offline classes starting January 18.

A privately-run West Delhi school had to temporarily shut down after a student tested positive for Covid-19. The student reported to the schools about his health on March 2 after which the authorities at the Indraprastha World School, Paschim Vihar called up parents of all the students to inform them that the offline classes will be discontinued immediately for a week, reported IE.

The message sent by the school authorities said that all contacts of the student have been informed and no other case except this one has been so far reported. The school has ensured that deep medical sanitation of the entire campus has been arranged in addition to regular cleaning chores. Also, all guidelines issued by the health agencies and government will be strictly adhered to, the message further said.

Principal Shikha Arora further informed that all the children who came in contact with the Covid-1positive students has been informed and the campus will be sanitised. The school adhering to protocols will be closed for five days after which classes will resume.

Last week after a student from Queen Mary’s School in Tis Hazari tested positive, parents demonstrated outside the campus. Following this, the authorities filed a report at the police station for submitting a forged Covid report of the student. Other schools too decided to take such actions if similar incidents occur.

Mount Abu Public School principal Jyoti Arora informed that the schools have designated fixed seats to students in classrooms and were asked to not touch railings. Also, the changing room has been turned into an insolation ward for students reporting Covid-19 symptoms. In case a student reports positive, the school will be closed for at least three days to carry of deep sanitisation, she said.

