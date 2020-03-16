West Bengal to have Rs 200 crore fund to tackle coronavirus, closure of schools extended till April 15

Published: March 16, 2020 6:36:06 PM

As a precautionary measure, the government has decided to extend the closure of all educational institutes till Aprill 15, the chief minister said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the state government will create a Rs 200 crore fund to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, and extended the closure of all educational institutions till April 15. She also asked cinema theatres to remain shut till March 31.

“Around 3.24 lakh people have been screened in Bengal and we are keeping a close watch on 5,590 of them. Till now there have been no positive cases in the state,” she said after reviewing the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

